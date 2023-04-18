Tuesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, with a passing shower, high of 57

Weather Watch Video
Tuesday’s Weather
Today some sun & clouds with a passing shower with highs in the upper 50s.
5-Day Outlook, April 18-22
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend those famous April showers show up.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.