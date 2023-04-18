Tuesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, with a passing shower, high of 57

Weather Watch Video

Tuesday’s Weather

Today some sun & clouds with a passing shower with highs in the upper 50s.

5-Day Outlook, April 18-22 Today: Mix of sun & clouds with a brief shower. High 57 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Partial clearing late. Low 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Breezy with some clouds & sun. High 54 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 38 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High Near 70 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: SE 5-5 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 61 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Saturday night: Cloudy with showers. Low 52 Winds: SE 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend those famous April showers show up.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.