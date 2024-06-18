Tuesday’s weather: Hazy, hot and muggy, high of 100 (feel-like temp: 104)

Today a hazy sunshine and extremely muggy conditions, temperatures are soaring to a record high, nearly reaching 100 degrees (feeling like 104), surpassing the previous record of 94 set in 2018. Remember to stay hydrated while outdoors in the heat.
5-Day Forecast June 18-22
Today: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy with a record high. High Near 100 (feel like 104) breaking the record of 94 set in 2018. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 72 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 2006. Winds: SSW 5-1o mph
Wednesday: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 102 (feel like 105) breaking the record of 96 set in 1941. Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 74 Matching the record for the highest minimum temperature set in 2012. Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday (First day of Summer): Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 103 (feel like 106) breaking the record of 98 set in 1953. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Hazy, very warm, and muggy. Low 75 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 1944. Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Expect mostly cloudy skies, high heat, and humidity, with afternoon thunderstorms in some areas. It’s crucial to stay hydrated as temperatures soar to dangerous levels. High 91 (feel like 95) Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid. High 88 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy & humid with showers late. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Heat Wave
Beginning today: Prolonged Period of Excessive Heat Begins
✓ Record high temperatures and heat impacts likely today through Friday.
✓ Heat indices 100-104 degrees likely, with values up to around 107 degrees possible.
✓ Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Manchester and Nashua.
IMPACTS: The risk of heat-related illnesses escalates markedly during periods of extreme heat and high humidity. It is crucial to hydrate frequently, seek refuge in air-conditioned environments, avoid direct sunlight, and monitor the well-being of relatives, neighbors, and pets. Never leave young children or pets inside parked vehicles unattended. The temperature inside a car can become fatal within minutes.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Thursday, temperatures are expected to soar, potentially reaching a scorching 103 degrees, nearing Manchester’s all-time high of 105 degrees set on Wednesday, August 3, 1988. Feel like temperatures will be dangerously hot soaring to 106 degrees.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Peaks will appear and disappear among the clouds. There’s a possibility of afternoon showers. Expect highs in the upper 70s, except near 70 at altitudes above 5000 feet. Westerly winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. There is a 40 percent chance of rain.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast indicates mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Westerly winds will reach up to 10 mph, with gusts potentially up to 20 mph.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 67 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
