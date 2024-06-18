Tuesday’s weather: Hazy, hot and muggy, high of 100 (feel-like temp: 104)

Today: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy with a record high. High Near 100 (feel like 104) breaking the record of 94 set in 2018. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 72 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 2006. Winds: SSW 5-1o mph

Wednesday: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 102 (feel like 105) breaking the record of 96 set in 1941. Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 74 Matching the record for the highest minimum temperature set in 2012. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday (First day of Summer): Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 103 (feel like 106) breaking the record of 98 set in 1953. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Hazy, very warm, and muggy. Low 75 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 1944. Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Expect mostly cloudy skies, high heat, and humidity, with afternoon thunderstorms in some areas. It’s crucial to stay hydrated as temperatures soar to dangerous levels. High 91 (feel like 95) Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Spot evening thunderstorm; otherwise, warm and humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid. High 88 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy & humid with showers late. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph