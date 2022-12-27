Tuesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 34 + a peek at New Year’s Eve (could be flip-flop weather!)

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Tuesday’s Weather
High pressure will bring dry weather this week along with a gradual warming trend. New Year`s weekend will be mild with highs in the 50s, but showers are likely from time to time, as low-pressure approaches from the Ohio Valley.
Daily Forecast for Dec. 27-Dec. 31, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
During the first week of the new year, temperatures will be well above normal.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs 7 to 17 above. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs 13 to 23. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.