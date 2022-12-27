Tuesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 34 + a peek at New Year’s Eve (could be flip-flop weather!)

New Year’s Eve : Cloudy& mild with some showers. Low: 43 Winds: S 5-10 mph

During the first week of the new year, temperatures will be well above normal.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs 7 to 17 above. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs 13 to 23. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.