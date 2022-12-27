Tuesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 34 + a peek at New Year’s Eve (could be flip-flop weather!)

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Rick Gordon College Sports, Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Rick Gordon College Sports, Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video Forecast

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure will bring dry weather this week along with a gradual warming trend. New Year`s weekend will be mild with highs in the 50s, but showers are likely from time to time, as low-pressure approaches from the Ohio Valley.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 27-Dec. 31, 2022

Today: Mix sun & clouds. High 35 (feel like 28) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low around 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a passing flurry. High 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & milder. High 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve Day: Cloudy & mild. High 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Cloudy& mild with some showers. Low: 43 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the first week of the new year, temperatures will be well above normal.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs 7 to 17 above. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs 13 to 23. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts