Tuesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high 83

Tuesday’s Weather

A weak trough of low pressure approaches from the west today. There will be increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly beginning tomorrow. Temperatures will remain near normal with a return to more humid conditions.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 17 – Aug. 21

Today: Mix sun & clouds, warmer and a little more humid High: 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & humid Low: 69 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy; warm & humid with a few showers High 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy & humid with showers & thunderstorms possible High 80 Winds: SW 5-10
Thursday night: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy & humid Low 69 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 82 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds & humid Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds; humid with a spot thunderstorm High 82 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Lots of clouds and humid Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather News

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Little to no major weather-related event are expected through this upcoming weekend. Severe weather currently looks very low. Temperatures will remain near normal through the middle of next week.

Hampton Beach. File Photo/ Jeffrey Hastings
Weather Outlook: Mix sun & clouds
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot
Water temperature: 69 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 07:00 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 01:15 PM.

