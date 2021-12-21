Tuesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high 38

Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 21 – Dec. 25
‘Christmas comet’ to zip through the evening sky, won’t be back for 80,000 years.
The ‘Christmas comet’ will appear in the evening sky throughout the rest of the year, but you should look for it sooner rather than later as it will become dimmer and dimmer heading into the final days of December. The fuzzy green comet will continue to glow below and to the left of Venus through the weekend before eventually shifting directly to the left of Venus by Christmas. Viewers will need a clear view of the horizon, as the comet will only be a few degrees above the horizon as evening twilight ends. This comet should be visible with a backyard telescope or binoculars and may be visible to the naked eye under very clear and dark observing conditions. See the picture below. The green track shows where Comet Leonard will appear in the sky through Dec. 25, 2021. (NASA)
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The 11 days before New Year’s Eve forecast: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the teens.
Holiday Travel
Thursday for the busiest travel day of the year: Dry & cold with a high of 30.
Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below
Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.
Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway
December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 50 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as18 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming northwest around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
