Tuesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high 38

Tuesday, December 21, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

The first day of Winter will be warmer than the last day of fall with a high in the upper 30s.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 21 – Dec. 25

Today (First day of Winter): Mix of sun & clouds. High 38 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Wintery mix (trace to 1″) then some sun in the afternoon. High 37 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cold. Low 21(feel like 8) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Thursday: For the busiest travel day; Mix of sun & clouds. High 30 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & cold. Low: 19 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas eve day: Mostly cloudy. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas eve night: Cloudy with snow (1-2″) for Santa! Low 24 Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Christmas: Snow showers (1-2″). High 36 Winds: Light & Variable

‘Christmas comet’ to zip through the evening sky, won’t be back for 80,000 years.

The ‘Christmas comet’ will appear in the evening sky throughout the rest of the year, but you should look for it sooner rather than later as it will become dimmer and dimmer heading into the final days of December. The fuzzy green comet will continue to glow below and to the left of Venus through the weekend before eventually shifting directly to the left of Venus by Christmas. Viewers will need a clear view of the horizon, as the comet will only be a few degrees above the horizon as evening twilight ends. This comet should be visible with a backyard telescope or binoculars and may be visible to the naked eye under very clear and dark observing conditions. See the picture below.  The green track shows where Comet Leonard will appear in the sky through Dec. 25, 2021. (NASA)

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 11 days before New Year’s Eve forecast: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the teens.

Holiday Travel

Thursday for the busiest travel day of the year: Dry & cold with a high of 30.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 50 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as18 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming northwest around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

weather spotter

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!