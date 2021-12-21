Tuesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high 38

Today (First day of Winter): Mix of sun & clouds. High 38 Winds: W 5-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Wintery mix (trace to 1″) then some sun in the afternoon. High 37 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cold. Low 21(feel like 8) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Thursday: For the busiest travel day; Mix of sun & clouds. High 30 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & cold. Low: 19 Winds: Light & Variable Christmas eve day: Mostly cloudy. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable Christmas eve night: Cloudy with snow (1-2″) for Santa! Low 24 Wind: ENE 5-10 mph Christmas: Snow showers (1-2″). High 36 Winds: Light & Variable

‘Christmas comet’ to zip through the evening sky, won’t be back for 80,000 years.

The ‘Christmas comet’ will appear in the evening sky throughout the rest of the year, but you should look for it sooner rather than later as it will become dimmer and dimmer heading into the final days of December. The fuzzy green comet will continue to glow below and to the left of Venus through the weekend before eventually shifting directly to the left of Venus by Christmas. Viewers will need a clear view of the horizon, as the comet will only be a few degrees above the horizon as evening twilight ends. This comet should be visible with a backyard telescope or binoculars and may be visible to the naked eye under very clear and dark observing conditions. See the picture below. The green track shows where Comet Leonard will appear in the sky through Dec. 25, 2021. (NASA)

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 11 days before New Year’s Eve forecast: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the teens.

Holiday Travel

Thursday for the busiest travel day of the year: Dry & cold with a high of 30.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates. Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain Forecast for the White Mountains Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 50 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as18 below. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming northwest around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!