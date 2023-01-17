Tuesday’s weather: Milder temps with lots of sunshine, high of 46

Today: Milder with lots of sunshine. High 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low Around 30 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday: Increasing clouds. High 39 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some snow (3-6″). Low 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Friday: Snow showers (1″). High 34 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday night: Flurries early with partial clearing late. Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds. High 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Moderate snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Another chance for snow next Sunday night into Monday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning.