Tuesday’s weather: Milder temps with lots of sunshine, high of 46

Monday, January 16, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be milder with some sunshine with highs in the mid-40s. Tomorrow is another mild day with more in the way of clouds.

Weather Alert

During the last full week of January, temperatures will average above normal.

During the last full week of January, precipitation will average slightly above normal.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 17, 2022-Jan. 21, 2023

Today: Milder with lots of sunshine. High 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low Around 30 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Increasing clouds. High 39 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some snow (3-6″). Low 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Snow showers (1″). High 34 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Flurries early with partial clearing late. Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds. High 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Moderate snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Another chance for snow next Sunday night into Monday.

White Mountains Weather

 

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning.

 

