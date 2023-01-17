Tuesday’s weather: Milder temps with lots of sunshine, high of 46

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Tuesday’s Weather
Today will be milder with some sunshine with highs in the mid-40s. Tomorrow is another mild day with more in the way of clouds.
Weather Alert
During the last full week of January, temperatures will average above normal.
During the last full week of January, precipitation will average slightly above normal.
Daily Forecast for Jan. 17, 2022-Jan. 21, 2023
Friday night: Flurries early with partial clearing late. Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Moderate snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Another chance for snow next Sunday night into Monday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning.