Tuesday’s weather: March comes in like a lamb

Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Rick Gordon's Weather Corner

Tuesday’s Weather

The first day of March will come in like a lamb with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Today will be 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. A few snow showers are possible this evening with less than an inch.
In two weeks, we will have twilight at 7 p.m. Will be setting our clocks ahead one hour on March 13.

5-Day Outlook March 1- March 5

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and not as cold. High 38 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with evening snow showers (less 1″). Low 32 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 42 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Some light snow late at night (1-2″). Low 29 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny windy and colder. Morning high of 33 falling into 20s Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Thursday night: Clear and frigid. Low 2 (feel like -6) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday: Sunny & cold. High 32 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 38 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy and cold. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures warm into the 40s next week.

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 40 mph become southwest and increase to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 34 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

