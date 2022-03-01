Tuesday’s weather: March comes in like a lamb

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 40 mph become southwest and increase to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 34 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.