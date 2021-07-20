Tuesday’s weather: Lots of sun with a high of 88 and spot T-storm action in the p.m.

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Heat briefly returns today, followed by an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow as a cold a front moves into New Hampshire. A few strong to severe storms are possible.

5-Day Outlook July 20 – July 24

Today: Lots of sun, warmer & humid High 88 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Spot thunderstorm early then partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Some sun & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Early thunderstorm then turning less humid Low 63 Winds: Light NW Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mix sun & clouds with a spot shower High 78 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 61 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Mainly dry and cooler conditions for Thursday through Saturday, then unsettled weather pattern returns Sunday into Monday. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Partly sunny. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

: Partly sunny. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. UV Index : Very high

: Very high Thunderstorm Potential : Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature : In the lower 80s.

: In the lower 80s. Winds : West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Water temperature : 63 degrees.

: 63 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 08:19 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 02:34 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!