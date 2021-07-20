Tuesday’s weather: Lots of sun with a high of 88 and spot T-storm action in the p.m.

Monday, July 19, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Heat briefly returns today, followed by an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow as a cold a front moves into New Hampshire. A few strong to severe storms are possible.

5-Day Outlook July 20 – July 24

Today: Lots of sun, warmer & humid High 88 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Spot thunderstorm early then partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Early thunderstorm then turning less humid Low 63 Winds: Light NW
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mix sun & clouds with a spot shower High 78 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 61 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Mainly dry and cooler conditions for Thursday through Saturday, then unsettled weather pattern returns Sunday into Monday.

Jenness State Beach in Rye.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Partly sunny. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
  • UV Index: Very high
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
  • High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
  • Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
  • Water temperature: 63 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 08:19 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 02:34 PM.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!