Tuesday’s weather: Lots of sun with a high of 88 and spot T-storm action in the p.m.

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
Heat briefly returns today, followed by an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow as a cold a front moves into New Hampshire. A few strong to severe storms are possible.
5-Day Outlook July 20 – July 24
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Mainly dry and cooler conditions for Thursday through Saturday, then unsettled weather pattern returns Sunday into Monday.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Partly sunny. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Very high
- Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
- High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
- Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
- Water temperature: 63 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 08:19 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 02:34 PM.
