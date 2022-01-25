Tuesday’s weather: Light snow this evening could make for a messy morning commute

Monday, January 24, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Monday, January 24, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

Light snow will end this morning as a clipper system crosses the area. The light snow cover brings the potential for slick travel for this morning’s commute.

Storm-tracking

Low pressure is expected to develop near the East Coast on Friday and track northeastward near New England Saturday. Although there is uncertainty in the track and strength of the system at this time range, this system has the potential to bring impacts from heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding as we enter a period of high astronomical tides.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 25- Jan. 29

Today: Few snow showers early then some sun and not as cold. High 38 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine, windy and colder. High 19 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear and fridge. Low -3 (feel like -12) Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 23 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Cloudy and not as cold. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Cloudy with snow showers to steady snow (1-3″). Low 24 Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Cloudy & windy with the potential for heavy snow (5-8″). High 27 Winds: NNW 10-20+

Saturday night: Windy with snow-to-snow showers (1-2″) late. Low 12 Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Watching the track of an ocean storm on Saturday, that could produce a major snowstorm for New England.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Snow showers are likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers (2-4″) in the afternoon. Highs 13 to 23. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except west 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Snow showers are likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers (2-4″) in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts