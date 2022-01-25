Tuesday’s weather: Light snow this evening could make for a messy morning commute

Light snow will end this morning as a clipper system crosses the area. The light snow cover brings the potential for slick travel for this morning’s commute.

Storm-tracking

Low pressure is expected to develop near the East Coast on Friday and track northeastward near New England Saturday. Although there is uncertainty in the track and strength of the system at this time range, this system has the potential to bring impacts from heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding as we enter a period of high astronomical tides.