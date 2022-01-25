Tuesday’s weather: Light snow this evening could make for a messy morning commute

Tuesday’s Weather
Storm-tracking
5-Day Outlook Jan. 25- Jan. 29
Today: Few snow showers early then some sun and not as cold. High 38 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine, windy and colder. High 19 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear and fridge. Low -3 (feel like -12) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 23 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy and not as cold. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Cloudy with snow showers to steady snow (1-3″). Low 24 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & windy with the potential for heavy snow (5-8″). High 27 Winds: NNW 10-20+
Saturday night: Windy with snow-to-snow showers (1-2″) late. Low 12 Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Watching the track of an ocean storm on Saturday, that could produce a major snowstorm for New England.