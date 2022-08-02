Tuesday’s weather: Humidity builds resulting in pop-up T-storm, high of 91

Today: Hot & humid with some sun with a pop-up thunderstorm. High 91 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny and slightly less humid. High 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low 67 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Thursday: Very hot and muggy with some sun. High 99 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Some clouds, very warm, and humid. Low 74 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday: Some sun and muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: Light & Variable Friday night: Cloudy and humid with spotty thunderstorms in the evening. Low 70 E 5-10mph Saturday: Cloudy and humid with a few showers. High 88 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 72 Winds: S 5-10mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Increasing heat and humidity as the week progresses. Oppressive heat appears likely mid to late in the week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: South winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 09:21 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 03:19 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee