Tuesday’s weather: Humidity builds resulting in pop-up T-storm, high of 91

Monday, August 1, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Tuesday’s Weather

Heat and humidity will build today before a cold front brings a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will be slightly less humid.
Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon with some isolated stronger storms possible. Hot and humid conditions are expected Thursday with heat indices of 100 or greater possible.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 2-Aug. 6

Today: Hot & humid with some sun with a pop-up thunderstorm. High 91 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and slightly less humid. High 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low 67 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Very hot and muggy with some sun. High 99 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds, very warm, and humid. Low 74 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun and muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Cloudy and humid with spotty thunderstorms in the evening. Low 70 E 5-10mph
Saturday: Cloudy and humid with a few showers. High 88 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 72 Winds: S 5-10mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Increasing heat and humidity as the week progresses. Oppressive heat appears likely mid to late in the week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: South winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 09:21 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 03:19 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature 76 degrees.

