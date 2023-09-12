Tuesday’s weather: Humid with showers and T-storms, high of 78

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather Today & tomorrow will be humid with a slow-moving front that remains near New England producing cloudy conditions and a chance of showers.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 12–16 Today: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Spot evening thunderstorm & humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Some clouds with a few showers & not as humid. High 76 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Some clouds. Low 63 Winds: Light& Variable Wednesday: Cloudy and more humid with some rain (.50″). High 72 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Some evening showers & thunderstorms. Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday: Few showers early followed by some sun and less humid. High 75 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Friday: Cool & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High Near 70 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Friday night: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mpg

Hurricane Lee Update

Primary impacts from Lee from southeastern Massachusetts, coastal New Hampshire on northeastward through Nova Scotia, and areas of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Higher impacts will be likely across southern and eastern Nova Scotia, particularly over the upcoming weekend.

Weekend peak wind gusts from Lee ranging from 40-60 mph will be possible from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Coastal New Hampshire to parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, with winds blowing upwards to 80-100 mph where the storm can make landfall across areas of southern Nova Scotia.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hurricane Lee’s direct impacts this weekend will be rough surf, rip currents, and gusts to 40-60 mph along coastal New Hampshire.

