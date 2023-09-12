Tuesday’s weather: Humid with showers and T-storms, high of 78

Monday, September 11, 2023
Monday, September 11, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today & tomorrow will be humid with a slow-moving front that remains near New England producing cloudy conditions and a chance of showers.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 12–16

Today: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Spot evening thunderstorm & humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some clouds with a few showers & not as humid. High 76 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds. Low 63 Winds: Light& Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy and more humid with some rain (.50″). High 72 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some evening showers & thunderstorms. Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Few showers early followed by some sun and less humid. High 75 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Cool & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High Near 70 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mpg

Hurricane Lee Update

Primary impacts from Lee from southeastern Massachusetts, coastal New Hampshire on northeastward through Nova Scotia, and areas of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Higher impacts will be likely across southern and eastern Nova Scotia, particularly over the upcoming weekend.

Weekend peak wind gusts from Lee ranging from 40-60 mph will be possible from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Coastal New Hampshire to parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, with winds blowing upwards to 80-100 mph where the storm can make landfall across areas of southern Nova Scotia.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hurricane Lee’s direct impacts this weekend will be rough surf, rip currents, and gusts to 40-60 mph along coastal New Hampshire.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 70.

Winds: East winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 67 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 10:41 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 04:55 PM.

Lake Forecast

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid-60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 73 degrees.

