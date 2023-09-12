Tuesday’s weather: Humid with showers and T-storms, high of 78

Primary impacts from Lee from southeastern Massachusetts, coastal New Hampshire on northeastward through Nova Scotia, and areas of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Higher impacts will be likely across southern and eastern Nova Scotia, particularly over the upcoming weekend.
Weekend peak wind gusts from Lee ranging from 40-60 mph will be possible from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Coastal New Hampshire to parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, with winds blowing upwards to 80-100 mph where the storm can make landfall across areas of southern Nova Scotia.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hurricane Lee’s direct impacts this weekend will be rough surf, rip currents, and gusts to 40-60 mph along coastal New Hampshire.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid-60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 73 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
