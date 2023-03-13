Tuesday’s weather: Heavy wet snow with 12-18 inches possible, winds in excess of 50 mph

Weather Watch Video
Tuesday’s Weather
Today an impactful Nor’easter is expected to move along the New England coast. There are numerous impacts expected, from significant wet snowfall to coastal flooding. 12-18 inches are likely for southern New Hampshire with 2-3 feet in the higher elevations of the Monadnocks. Near-blizzard conditions are expected this afternoon and evening! Wet snow and high winds could allow for numerous trees and wires down, especially from Manchester to the coast. This is where we anticipate the snow to be wetter, and heavier with wind gusts to 50-60 mph. Finally, Wave heights of 15-20 feet, in conjunction with potentially damaging winds in the Gulf of Maine could cause some coastal flooding. A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TOMORROW
WHAT: Heavy wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 12 and 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50-60 mph, especially at the coast.
WHERE: Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN: From now until Noon tomorrow.
IMPACTS: Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility with blizzard-like conditions to create very dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning and evening commutes. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.
5-Day Outlook, March 14-18
Today: Heavy wet snow (10-15″) & very windy. High 35 (feel like 25) Winds: NE 20-30+ mph with gusts to 40 mph
Tonight: Snow to snow showers (1-3″) & wind. Low 32 (feel like 13) Winds: NNW 20-30+ with gusts to 40 mph
Wednesday: Windy with a few snow showers or flurries. High Near 40 (feel like 30) Winds: NNW 20-30 mph
Wednesday night: Partial clearing and breezy. Low 30 (feel like 18) Winds: NNW 15-25 mph
Thursday: Mainly sunny & nice. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy. High Around 50 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy with periods of showers. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy with some rain. High 47 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Saint Patrick’s Day will be mostly cloudy with a high of Around 50. Some showers move in at night.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Snow (8-12″). Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around 25 mph increasing to the northeast at around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, east winds around 35 mph becoming northeast and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – A chance of snow in the morning, then snow (8-12″) in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. East winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to the northeast around 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the afternoon.