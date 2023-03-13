Tuesday’s weather: Heavy wet snow with 12-18 inches possible, winds in excess of 50 mph

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TOMORROW

WHAT: Heavy wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 12 and 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50-60 mph, especially at the coast.

WHERE: Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From now until Noon tomorrow.

IMPACTS: Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility with blizzard-like conditions to create very dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning and evening commutes. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.

5-Day Outlook, March 14-18