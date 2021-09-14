Tuesday’s weather: Hazy sun due to distant fires, evening T-storms

Monday’s Weather
High pressure today will move to our east allowing a warm front to produce thunderstorms tonight. Tomorrow will be very warm & humid as a cold front approaches New Hampshire producing strong thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and night.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 14 – Sept. 18
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures warming into the 80s this weekend and should last into the beginning of next week. Normal highs should be in the mid-70s.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Weather: Hazy sunshine
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk*: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:59 AM.
* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!