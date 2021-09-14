Tuesday’s weather: Hazy sun due to distant fires, evening T-storms

Today: Hazy sun due to smoke from distant fires High 74 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with some thunderstorms Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun, very warm & humid; a thunderstorm in the afternoon could be strong High 85 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Warm & humid; strong thunderstorms could bring damaging winds. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as warm & humid High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Spot thunderstorm early; mild & humid Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy & humid with a spot thunderstorm in the afternoon High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warmer & humid High 82 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, humid with some showers & thunderstorms Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph