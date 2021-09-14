Tuesday’s weather: Hazy sun due to distant fires, evening T-storms

Monday’s Weather

High pressure today will move to our east allowing a warm front to produce thunderstorms tonight. Tomorrow will be very warm & humid as a cold front approaches New Hampshire producing strong thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and night.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 14 – Sept. 18

Today: Hazy sun due to smoke from distant fires High 74 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some thunderstorms Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, very warm & humid; a thunderstorm in the afternoon could be strong High 85 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Warm & humid; strong thunderstorms could bring damaging winds. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as warm & humid High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Spot thunderstorm early; mild & humid Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & humid with a spot thunderstorm in the afternoon High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warmer & humid High 82 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, humid with some showers & thunderstorms Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures warming into the 80s this weekend and should last into the beginning of next week. Normal highs should be in the mid-70s.

Image/NH State Parks website

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather: Hazy sunshine

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Current Risk*: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:59 AM.

* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

