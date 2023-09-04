Tuesday’s weather: Hazy, hot and humid, high of 92

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Heat and humidity build through the week with heat indices climbing into the mid-90s to upper-90s for much of this upcoming work week. Near record high today in the low 90s but feeling like 98 degrees. Record today 93 set in 1953.
5-Day Outlook, Sept. 5–9
Today: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 98) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 97) Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 67 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 91 (feel like 95) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Very warm & humid with some spot thunderstorms. Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some hazy sun & humid with some thunderstorms. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
The Heat Goes On
The hottest stretch of the summer for the first week of September will feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave. Today 92 degrees (feels like 98), Wednesday 93 degrees (feels like 100), Thursday 94 degrees (feels like 101), and Friday 91(feels like 95) degrees.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Humidity breaks next week with temperatures in the 70s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly Sunny.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 80.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 70 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
