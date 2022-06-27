Tuesday’s weather: Gonna be a bright, bright sunshiny day (high of 80)

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 50s… except around 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:13 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:07 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee