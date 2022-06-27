Tuesday’s weather: Gonna be a bright, bright sunshiny day (high of 80)

Monday, June 27, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure builds in today with mostly sunny and comfortably warm temperatures.

5-Day Outlook June 28-July 4

Today: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 84 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 60 Winds: W5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm. High 87 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday (July 1st): Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 95 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and warm. Low 71 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 85 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The early outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun and humidity with highs in the mid-80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 50s… except around 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:13 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:07 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. A spotty shower in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 68 degrees.

