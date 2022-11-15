Tuesday’s weather: First snow overnight, high today of 42

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today increasing clouds and cold with highs in the low 40s. Snow will overspread the area late tonight into tomorrow morning. Snow may accumulate .5-1″ before mixing with rain and eventually all rain tomorrow morning. Cold rain (1″) with highs around 40 tomorrow.

Got Shovels?

Tomorrow north of Concord will see the first plowable snow amounts of 3-6 inches. In the White Mountains 6-12″ of snow.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 15-19, 2022

Today: Increasing clouds High 42 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with snow (.5-1.5″) after midnight. Low 30 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Snow to cold rain (1″). High 41Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Rain showers with some clearing late. Low 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cold breeze with clouds and sun. High 44 (feel like 36) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Clear and very cold. Low 25 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 42 (feel like 34) Winds: WSW10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear and very cold. Low 22 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear and very cold. Low 21 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend it will get colder with highs only in the 30s. With some snow possible next Tuesday!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

