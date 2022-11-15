Tuesday’s weather: First snow overnight, high today of 42

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
Today increasing clouds and cold with highs in the low 40s. Snow will overspread the area late tonight into tomorrow morning. Snow may accumulate .5-1″ before mixing with rain and eventually all rain tomorrow morning. Cold rain (1″) with highs around 40 tomorrow.
Got Shovels?
Tomorrow north of Concord will see the first plowable snow amounts of 3-6 inches. In the White Mountains 6-12″ of snow.
Daily Forecast for Nov. 15-19, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next weekend it will get colder with highs only in the 30s. With some snow possible next Tuesday!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.