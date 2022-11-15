Tuesday’s weather: First snow overnight, high today of 42

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend it will get colder with highs only in the 30s. With some snow possible next Tuesday!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.