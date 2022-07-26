Tuesday’s weather: Fair skies and lower humidity, high of 84

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our temperatures will average above the normal high of 85 through the end of the month. Another heat wave at the start of August!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Less humid with sun and clouds.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 63 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 5: 09 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 11:02 AM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee