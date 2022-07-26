Tuesday’s weather: Fair skies and lower humidity, high of 84

Monday, July 25, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, July 25, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

Today high pressure builds in for fair weather with comfortable humidity levels that will last through tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook July 26-July 30

Today: More comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun and muggy with some late-day thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Few thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & humid with showers. High 87 Winds: Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 86 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our temperatures will average above the normal high of 85 through the end of the month. Another heat wave at the start of August!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Less humid with sun and clouds.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 63 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 5: 09 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 11:02 AM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 64 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts