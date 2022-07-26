Tuesday’s weather: Fair skies and lower humidity, high of 84

Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook July 26-July 30
Today: More comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun and muggy with some late-day thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Few thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & humid with showers. High 87 Winds: Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 86 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Less humid with sun and clouds.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 63 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 5: 09 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 11:02 AM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee