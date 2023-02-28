Tuesday’s weather: Expecting 4-7 inches total accumulation of snow, high of 34

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Last day of February going out on a snowy note with an additional 2-4″ of snow with highs in the low-mid 30s.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. WHEN: Until midnight tonight. IMPACTS: Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org 5-Day Outlook, Feb. 28-March 4 Today: Periods of wet snow (additional 2-4″) & breezy. High 34 (feel like 26) Winds: E 10-15 mph Tonight: Snow to flurries (1″) some clearing late. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday (March 1): Milder with some sun giving way to clouds. High 44 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Few rain showers may mix with snow showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain showers. High 45 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 (feel like 20) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Friday: Clouding up with some snow by evening. High 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Friday night: Potential for a winter storm with snow (4-7″). Low 25 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Saturday: Morning snow (1-3″) with some afternoon sun. High 32 (feel like 24) Winds: N 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of March watching the potential for another storm to track near the East Coast Friday night into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Snow (8-12″). Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Snow (8-12″). Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.