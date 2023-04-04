Tuesday’s weather: Early showers with sun breaking through, high of 57

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Tuesday’s Weather

A front will give a few showers this morning with the front stalling near the Mass. border greater sunshine is mostly reserved for folks well north of Manchester.

5-Day Outlook, April 4-April 8 Today: Early showers with a few breaks of sun. High 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler with periods of showers. High 40 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Periods of showers. Low 37 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 69 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Some clearing late. Low 41 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Good Friday: Mix of sun & clouds; windy & cooler. High 54 Winds: WNW 15-25 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 32 (feel like 24) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 53 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Clear. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Easter outlook: Mix of sun & clouds with a high of 64. The sunrise temperature of 34.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph become west and decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 11.