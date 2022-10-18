Tuesday’s weather: Early showers, then sun, high of 60

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
<>
Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 18-Oct. 21
Today: Early showers with some afternoon sun. High 60 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clearing and cold with some frost in low spots. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Sunny & cool. High 56 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 37 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 57 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Sunny & nice. High 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 48 Winds: WSW 5-10mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Precipitation will average below normal this weekend until the middle of next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Rain. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!