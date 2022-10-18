Tuesday’s weather: Early showers, then sun, high of 60

Monday, October 17, 2022
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 18-Oct. 21

Today: Early showers with some afternoon sun. High 60 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing and cold with some frost in low spots. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Sunny & cool. High 56 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 37 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 57 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Sunny & nice. High 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 48 Winds: WSW 5-10mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A front will bring periods of showers this morning with some sun this afternoon. Dry and quiet weather from midweek into this weekend.
Temperatures will average above normal this weekend until the middle of next week.

Precipitation will average below normal this weekend until the middle of next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Rain. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

