Tuesday's weather: Early showers possible with afternoon sun, high of 73

Monday, June 19, 2023

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will bring a few morning showers with some afternoon sun, but most of this time will be rain-free along with cooler than normal temperatures with highs in the lower 70s.

Season’s Change

A transition to drier and warmer weather begins on the first day of Summer, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees Friday with more humidity.

5-Day Forecast June 20-June 24

Today: Cloudy a few showers early, with some afternoon sun. High 73 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday (Summer Solstice): Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Low 55 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear, more humid & milder. Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Lots of sun, very warm, and humid. High Near 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds, mild, and humid. Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 84 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy, warm, & humid with some evening thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of Summer will be very warm & humid with some afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s… except around 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of showers.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 50s.

Winds: Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 01:17 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

South winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 65 degrees.

