Tuesday’s weather: Early showers possible with afternoon sun, high of 73

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Season’s Change
A transition to drier and warmer weather begins on the first day of Summer, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees Friday with more humidity.
5-Day Forecast June 20-June 24
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first weekend of Summer will be very warm & humid with some afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the low-mid 80s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s… except around 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of showers.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 50s.
Winds: Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 01:17 PM.
