Tuesday’s weather: Early showers possible with afternoon sun, high of 73

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s… except around 50 at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of showers.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 50s.

Winds: Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 01:17 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole