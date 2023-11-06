Tuesday’s weather: Early rain will clear making way for sun, high in the mid-60s

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Weather Alerts
A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is to occur after midnight on Wednesday through the morning commute of Thursday. Only a relatively small amount of snow and ice is expected. However, it will be the first of the season and even a light mixture of snow and ice can make for slippery travel. By midday on Thursday a cold rain will wash away the wintery mix.
5-Day Outlook, Nov. 7–11
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NH Ski Season 2023