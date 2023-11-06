Tuesday’s weather: Early rain will clear making way for sun, high in the mid-60s

Monday, November 6, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Election day may start with a few early morning showers with the sun coming out by midday with a spring feel with highs in the middle 60s!

Weather Alerts

A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is to occur after midnight on Wednesday through the morning commute of Thursday. Only a relatively small amount of snow and ice is expected. However, it will be the first of the season and even a light mixture of snow and ice can make for slippery travel. By midday on Thursday a cold rain will wash away the wintery mix.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 7–11

Election Day: Showers early with some afternoon sun; breezy & warmer. High 64 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 36 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, & cooler. High 46 (feel like 38) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Wintery mix after midnight. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Wintery mix early with a cold rain by midday. High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some partial clearing. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Veterans Day: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Chilly with a mix of sun & clouds. High 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Few clouds & cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Friday for Veterans Day, and the weekend will be dry and colder than normal with highs only in the 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts. https://www.skinh.com/conditions

