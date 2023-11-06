Tuesday’s weather: Early rain will clear making way for sun, high in the mid-60s

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

