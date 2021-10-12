Tuesday’s weather: Early fog lifts for partly sunny day, high of 75

Monday’s Weather
Morning fog will give way to some sun with a spring feel today and tomorrow.
Rainfall Totals
Yearly rainfall totals across New Hampshire for 2021 have been extreme thus far. You can see Keene has received 47.52″ of rain, while Whitefield has only received 19.68.”
5-Day Outlook Oct. 12 – Oct. 16
Today: Areas of fog giving way to a mix of sun & clouds; warm High 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm High 77 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm High 76 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy & warm; few showers and a thunderstorm High 74 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers Low 55 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures averaging 10-15 degrees above normal for the week. Overall pattern favors mostly dry weather.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
