Tuesday’s weather: Drier and cooler today, gusty winds with a high near 40, will feel like 31

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 17. Northwest winds around 65 mph decrease to around 55 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 85 mph decreasing to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 60 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.