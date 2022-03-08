Tuesday’s weather: Drier and cooler today, gusty winds with a high near 40, will feel like 31

Monday, March 7, 2022
Monday, March 7, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Tuesday’s Weather

The cold front that brought wet weather yesterday will be followed by drier and cooler weather today with strong wind gusts. Highs today are only near 40 but feeling like 31.

5-Day Outlook March 8- March 12

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and cooler. High Near 40 (feel like 31) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a late-day snow shower. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Snow shower early with clearing late. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mix sun & clouds. High 52 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 38 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Rainy & windy. High 54 Winds: SW 15-25+ mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. Low 22 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warmer than normal temps late in the week heading into the weekend. Next shot for more widespread wet weather late Friday through Saturday and perhaps lingering into parts of Sunday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 17. Northwest winds around 65 mph decrease to around 55 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 85 mph decreasing to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 60 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

