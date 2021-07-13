Tuesday’s weather: Cooler with a spot shower before warming trend later in the week

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Cool and generally cloudy weather with a spot shower for today, before a more typical summer-type pattern emerges middle to late week.

5-Day Outlook July 13 – July 17

Today: Mostly cloudy & humid with a spot shower High 69 Winds: E 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy, humid and warmer with a thunderstorm High 80 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Few clouds & humid Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds; hot & very muggy with an afternoon thunderstorm High 90 Winds SW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Hazy sun & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Unfortunately, this weekend looks unsettled with stronger showers and thunderstorms. While it wouldn`t be a washout, stay tuned to the forecast if you have outdoor plans. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Cloudy with some fog. A slight chance of a passing shower.

: Cloudy with some fog. A slight chance of a passing shower. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the mid-60s.

: In the mid-60s. Winds : East winds around 10 mph.

: East winds around 10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water temperature : 62 degrees.

: 62 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:42 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 02:40 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!