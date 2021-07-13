Tuesday’s weather: Cooler with a spot shower before warming trend later in the week

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
Cool and generally cloudy weather with a spot shower for today, before a more typical summer-type pattern emerges middle to late week.
5-Day Outlook July 13 – July 17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Unfortunately, this weekend looks unsettled with stronger showers and thunderstorms. While it wouldn`t be a washout, stay tuned to the forecast if you have outdoor plans.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Cloudy with some fog. A slight chance of a passing shower.
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
- Winds: East winds around 10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water temperature: 62 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:42 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 02:40 PM.
