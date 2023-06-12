Tuesday’s weather: Cooler today with rain tapering to showers, high of 69

Monday, June 12, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

A frontal system brings widespread rain tapering to showers with highs in the lower 60s. Its upper-level low lingers over New England through the middle and end of the week with yet another extended period of cloudy and showery weather.

5-Day Forecast June 13-June 17

Today: Cooler with rain (.30″) tapering to showers. High 69 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & warmer with spotty afternoon showers & thunderstorms. High 77 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Thunderstorms early partly cloudy late. Low 57 SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds with a hit-or-miss shower or thundershower. High 76 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds with spotty thunderstorms. High 76 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 74 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Outlook for Father’s Day Sunday some sun with a shower and highs in the upper 70s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds around 35 mph becoming south around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy. Areas of fog. Rain is likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 56 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 08:08 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 02:32 P.M.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 63 degrees.

