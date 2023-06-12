Tuesday’s weather: Cooler today with rain tapering to showers, high of 69

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
A frontal system brings widespread rain tapering to showers with highs in the lower 60s. Its upper-level low lingers over New England through the middle and end of the week with yet another extended period of cloudy and showery weather.
5-Day Forecast June 13-June 17
Today: Cooler with rain (.30″) tapering to showers. High 69 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Outlook for Father’s Day Sunday some sun with a shower and highs in the upper 70s.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds around 35 mph becoming south around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Cloudy. Areas of fog. Rain is likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the lower 60s.
Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 56 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 63 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
