Tuesday’s weather: Cooler today with rain tapering to showers, high of 69

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds around 35 mph becoming south around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy. Areas of fog. Rain is likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 56 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 08:08 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 02:32 P.M.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 63 degrees.