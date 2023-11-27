Tuesday’s weather: Colder and windy, partly sunny with chance of flurries, high of 37

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday's Weather

Tuesday’s Weather

Today the feel and look of winter with a cold wind with some sun & clouds with passing afternoon flurries. The high today is in the upper 30s, but it feels like the mid-20s.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 28–Dec. 2

Today: Colder & windy with a mix of sun & clouds with some afternoon flurries. High 37 (feel like 26) Winds: W 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Clear, breezy, & cold. Low 22 (feel like 10) Winds: WNW 15-20 mph
Wednesday: Breezy & cold with some sun & clouds. High 36 (feel like 30) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & not as cold. Low 33 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday (Dec. 1): Cloudy & mild with periods of afternoon rain. High 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. Low 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & clouds. High 45 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some snow is possible next Monday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 19…except 10 to 20 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 22 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

 

