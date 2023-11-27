Tuesday’s weather: Colder and windy, partly sunny with chance of flurries, high of 37

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 19…except 10 to 20 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 22 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NH Ski Season 2023