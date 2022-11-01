Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with spot showers, high of about 69

Monday, October 31, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

A weak area of low pressure tracks across southern New England today. This morning clouds and a spot shower with some afternoon sun.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 1-Nov. 5

Today (Nov.1): Cloudy with a spot shower followed by some sun and warmer temps. High 69 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear & mild. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Sunny and warm; nice day for raking. High 67 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 41 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. High 62 Winds: Light and Variable
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 68 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny and spring-like. High 72 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 51 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures for the first week of November will average well above normal, along with dry weather. Next weekend when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be around 70!

I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.

Tonight the weather forecast for the postponed third game of the World Series in Philadelphia (which was rained out last night): Clear a nice night for baseball. The game-time temperature of 61 with a wind out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 50. West winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

