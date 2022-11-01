Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with spot showers, high of about 69

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
A weak area of low pressure tracks across southern New England today. This morning clouds and a spot shower with some afternoon sun.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 1-Nov. 5
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures for the first week of November will average well above normal, along with dry weather. Next weekend when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be around 70!
I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.
Tonight the weather forecast for the postponed third game of the World Series in Philadelphia (which was rained out last night): Clear a nice night for baseball. The game-time temperature of 61 with a wind out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 50. West winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!