Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with light rain, high of 46

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today weak low pressure moving north along the East Coast bringing Increasing risk for periods of light rain into early tonight. Highs today are in the middle 40s with temperatures for the workweek above the normal high of 41.
5-Day Outlook, March 5-9
Weather Alerts
Last month was dry so far March acting like April with those April showers starting early. Three damp days this week, today, Thursday, and Sunday.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
