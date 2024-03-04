Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with light rain, high of 46

Monday, March 4, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Tuesday’s Weather

Today weak low pressure moving north along the East Coast bringing Increasing risk for periods of light rain into early tonight. Highs today are in the middle 40s with temperatures for the workweek above the normal high of 41.

5-Day Outlook, March 5-9

Today: Cloudy with periods of light rain (.25). High 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with early rain (.15″) & mild. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy with some sunny breaks & milder with few afternoon showers. High 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Breezy and mild with rain (1″) heavy at times. Low 42 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Thursday: Rain is likely and windy. High 45 (feel like 35) Winds: NNE 10-20+ mph
Thursday night: Early showers with some clearing late & windy. Low 31 (feel like 24) Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny & milder. High 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny and not as cool. High 52 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

Last month was dry so far March acting like April with those April showers starting early. Three damp days this week, today, Thursday, and Sunday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Daylight Saving Time starts March 10 so Saturday night before you go to bed “spring ahead” by adjusting your clocks ahead one hour.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

