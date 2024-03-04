Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with light rain, high of 46

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.