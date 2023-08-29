Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with a stray shower, high of 78

Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Fall In
Meteorological autumn begins on Friday, Sept. 1, weeks ahead of astronomical fall, which starts at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
An early look at the Labor Day weekend looks dry with highs around 80 degrees with increasing humidity through the second half of the Labor Day weekend.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits become obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. South winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 30 mph becoming south around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers towards evening.
High surf and rip currents late Tuesday through Thursday due to distant Franklin staying well out over the ocean.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 64 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
