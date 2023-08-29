Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with a stray shower, high of 78

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be mainly cloudy with a stray shower towards evening, with highs today in the upper 80s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 29–Sept. 2

Today: Mainly cloudy with a stray shower. High 78 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: More humid with periods of showers with a thunderstorm. Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & humid with some rain (.80″). High 78 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy, cooler, & less humid. Low 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice for the end of August. High 74 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday (September 1): Nice start to the Labor Day weekend with lots of sun & comfy. High 81 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Mostly clear & cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Fall In

Meteorological autumn begins on Friday, Sept. 1, weeks ahead of astronomical fall, which starts at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An early look at the Labor Day weekend looks dry with highs around 80 degrees with increasing humidity through the second half of the Labor Day weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits become obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. South winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 30 mph becoming south around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers towards evening.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
Winds: East winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 10:18 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 04:31 PM.

Advisories

High surf and rip currents late Tuesday through Thursday due to distant Franklin staying well out over the ocean.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 64 degrees.

