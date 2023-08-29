Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with a stray shower, high of 78

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather Today will be mainly cloudy with a stray shower towards evening, with highs today in the upper 80s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 29–Sept. 2 Today: Mainly cloudy with a stray shower. High 78 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tonight: More humid with periods of showers with a thunderstorm. Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Cloudy & humid with some rain (.80″). High 78 Winds: W 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy, cooler, & less humid. Low 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice for the end of August. High 74 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday (September 1): Nice start to the Labor Day weekend with lots of sun & comfy. High 81 Winds: Light & Variable Friday night: Mostly clear & cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Fall In

Meteorological autumn begins on Friday, Sept. 1, weeks ahead of astronomical fall, which starts at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An early look at the Labor Day weekend looks dry with highs around 80 degrees with increasing humidity through the second half of the Labor Day weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather