Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 56, rain after midnight and into tomorrow

Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook May 2-May 5
A chance for warmer than average temperatures for the second week of May. The normal high is in the mid-60s
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Keeping a close eye on a storm just off to our south on Saturday, right now it should stay dry with just some clouds.
TAKE HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds15 to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 50. Southwinds 10 to 15 mph.