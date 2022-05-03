Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 56, rain after midnight and into tomorrow

Monday, May 2, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, May 2, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

An onshore flow today thanks to the low southeast of Nantucket that brought us some rain last night will help to keep temperatures below normal for early May, in the mid-50s.

5-Day Outlook May 2-May 5

Today: Lots of clouds. High 56 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain after midnight. Low 46 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High 52 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Evening showers with clearing later. Low 44 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Warmer & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 67 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 59 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 40 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

A chance for warmer than average temperatures for the second week of May. The normal high is in the mid-60s

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Keeping a close eye on a storm just off to our south on Saturday, right now it should stay dry with just some clouds.

TAKE  HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 50. Southwinds 10 to 15 mph.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts