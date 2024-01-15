Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with 2-3″ snow, high of 31

Monday, January 15, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, January 15, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be cloudy with fluffy light snow accumulating 2.5-3.5″ with roads becoming snow covered. During the afternoon as you head home from school the snow could come down moderately at times. A winter weather advisory is in effect through this evening for slow morning and evening commutes.

Weather Alerts

The last full week of January temperatures will average above normal with precipitation near normal.

5-Day Outlook, Jan. 16-19

Today: Cloudy with light snow (2-3″). High 31 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few evening flurries. Low 17 (feel like 12) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a cold breeze. High 28 (feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph \
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 17 (feel like 7) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 29 (feel like 20) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy with late day light snow (1-2″). High 29 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Early light snow (1″). Low 13 (feel like 5) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Saturday: Windy and frigid with some sun. High 18 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Mainly, clear, breezy, and frigid. Low 10 (feel like -7)

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air of the season moving in with high temperatures below freezing through the week! The weekend highs will only be in the teens with a frigid feel!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow (3-6″). Highs around 14. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of snow in the morning, then snow (3-6″) in the afternoon. Highs around 17. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent.

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts