Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with 2-3″ snow, high of 31

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today will be cloudy with fluffy light snow accumulating 2.5-3.5″ with roads becoming snow covered. During the afternoon as you head home from school the snow could come down moderately at times. A winter weather advisory is in effect through this evening for slow morning and evening commutes.
Weather Alerts
The last full week of January temperatures will average above normal with precipitation near normal.
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 16-19
Today: Cloudy with light snow (2-3″). High 31 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few evening flurries. Low 17 (feel like 12) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a cold breeze. High 28 (feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph \
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 17 (feel like 7) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 29 (feel like 20) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy with late day light snow (1-2″). High 29 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Early light snow (1″). Low 13 (feel like 5) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Saturday: Windy and frigid with some sun. High 18 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Mainly, clear, breezy, and frigid. Low 10 (feel like -7)
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The coldest air of the season moving in with high temperatures below freezing through the week! The weekend highs will only be in the teens with a frigid feel!
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow (3-6″). Highs around 14. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of snow in the morning, then snow (3-6″) in the afternoon. Highs around 17. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2023 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.