Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy with 2-3″ snow, high of 31

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow (3-6″). Highs around 14. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of snow in the morning, then snow (3-6″) in the afternoon. Highs around 17. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent.