Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy & muggy with more hit-or-miss T-storms, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Low pressure to our west will continue the muggy, and unsettled pattern through the upcoming week. Daily shots for scattered showers and storms continue through at least Thursday. Not out of the question that a few strong thunderstorms today with a high of 80.

Rounds of Thunderstorms

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms all week with locally heavy rain possible in any storms that develop. This will bring an increased potential for flash flooding in isolated locations, particularly in Northern New Hamp

5-Day Forecast June 27-July 1

Today: Mostly cloudy & muggy with hit-or-miss strong thunderstorms. High 80 (feel like 84) Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Humid with some spotty thunderstorms. Low 68 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: More clouds than sun and humid with some showers & strong thunderstorms. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with some showers. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & muggy with some strong thunderstorms late. High 80 (feel like 84) Winds SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Evening thunderstorm with some showers late. Low 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms late. High 79 (feel like 84) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & humid with patches of fog. Low 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday (July 1st): Some sun & humid with thundershowers in spots. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Humid with an evening thundershower. Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun, very warm, and humid with afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms with a high in the middle 80s (feel like 92).

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. South winds 10 to 15 mph… except south 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Showers are likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 06:28 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 12:52 PM.



Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 67 degrees.

