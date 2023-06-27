Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy & muggy with more hit-or-miss T-storms, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Rounds of Thunderstorms
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms all week with locally heavy rain possible in any storms that develop. This will bring an increased potential for flash flooding in isolated locations, particularly in Northern New Hamp
5-Day Forecast June 27-July 1
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun, very warm, and humid with afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms with a high in the middle 80s (feel like 92).
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. South winds 10 to 15 mph… except south 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Showers are likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 06:28 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 12:52 PM.
