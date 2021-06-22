Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy, humid with a passing thunderstorm

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

A slow-moving cold front today into tonight. Until this front has passed, still looking at a risk for showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Tonight less humid air will move in giving us comfortable sunshine for tomorrow.

Weather Outlook June 22 – June 26

Today: Lots of clouds & humid with thunderstorm in afternoon High 80 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Thunderstorms then clearing late and less humid Low 54 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny & comfortable High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Clear Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Sunny High 81 Winds: S 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear Low 55 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds; warmer & more humid High 85 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, warmer and humid. High86 Winds: SSW 10-15 Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Warmer and more humid conditions return Friday and for the weekend. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers.

: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : West 5-10 mph.

: West 5-10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low.

Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 08:36 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 02:57 PM.