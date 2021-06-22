Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy, humid with a passing thunderstorm

Tuesday’s Weather

A slow-moving cold front today into tonight. Until this front has passed, still looking at a risk for showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Tonight less humid air will move in giving us comfortable sunshine for tomorrow.

Weather Outlook June 22 – June 26

Today: Lots of clouds & humid with thunderstorm in afternoon High 80 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Thunderstorms then clearing late and less humid Low 54 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & comfortable High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny High 81 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear Low 55 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds; warmer & more humid High 85 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, warmer and humid. High86 Winds: SSW 10-15
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warmer and more humid conditions return Friday and for the weekend.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers.
  • UV Index: Low.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: In the mid-70s.
  • Winds: West 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 08:36 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 02:57 PM.

