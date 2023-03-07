Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and colder with a dusting of snow, high of 35

Weather Watch Video

Tuesday’s Weather

Today a piece of energy will rotate south through New Brunswick and northern Maine which will bring more clouds and a threat of a few snow showers with highs in the mid-30s.

5-Day Outlook, March 7-11 Today: Cloudy, breezy, and colder with snow showers (Dusting-1″). High 35 (feel like 25) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 27 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Wednesday: Breezy and not as cold with clouds and sun. High 45 (feel like 36) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 (feel like 36) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Increasing clouds. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Potential for a winter storm. High 36 Winds: ENE 10-20+ mph Saturday night: Snow to flurries. Low 31 Winds: NE 5-15+ mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No big storms in the forecast for the work week. Good sap-flowing weather this week with cold nights and mild days! A potential storm sometime this weekend with some snow.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph increase to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.