Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with morning showers, high of 47

Monday, March 27, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be cloudy and cooler with some morning showers with highs in the upper 40s.

PLAY BALL!!

Feeling more like football weather for the Red Sox home opener on Thursday. Partly to mostly sunny and windy with a first-pitch temperature of 45 but feeling like 39 at 2:10.

5-Day Outlook, March 28-April 1

Today: Cloudy & cooler with morning showers. High 47 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and colder. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 26 Winds: WSW5-15 mph
Friday: Clouding up with showers by evening. High 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Periods of light rain. Low 40 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday (April 1): Morning showers with breaks of afternoon sun. High 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm with clearing late. Low 34 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Those famous showers will start on the first day of April with highs in the 60s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in clouds. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the teens. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in clouds. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

