Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with evening flurries possible, high of 39

Weak low pressure is expected to bring light snow accumulations to Manchester tomorrow afternoon into the evening. This is expected to make for slippery travel during the afternoon and evening commute.

Weather Alert A significant winter storm is increasingly likely tomorrow night through Friday morning. While amounts and precipitation types remain uncertain, a prolonged period of light to moderate snow and sleet is possible. Freezing rain cannot be ruled out as well. 5-Day Outlook, Feb. 21-25 Today: Cloudy and cooler with a few snow showers by evening. High 39 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Tonight: Evening snow showers (1-2″) than partial clearing & breezy. Low 29 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Increasing clouds and mild. High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Some snow possibly mixed with sleet (2-4″) by morning. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Thursday: Colder with snow (1-3″), sleet, and freezing rain. High 27 (feel like 15) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Thursday night: Wintery mix to snow (1-2″). Low 19 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday: Windy & cold with a mix of sun & clouds with a few flurries. High 29 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph Friday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and quite cold. Low 2 (feel like -9) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday: Increasing clouds and very cold. High 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Some snow (1-2″) around midnight. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

March begins in 8 days, and it looks like it will come in like a Lion with some snow.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Snow is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

