Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers, high of 54

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Tuesday’s Weather

Highs today will be a good 10 degrees colder than yesterday with a few showers. The unsettled weather will continue for the rest of the week.



Record Rainfall Sunday’s rainfall was 1.42″ breaking the record of 0.65″ set in 1948. Our sister town Manchester, Maine had 6.47″ of rain. Rainfall totals from Sunday to Monday morning for New Hampshire and Maine. 5-Day Forecast May 2-5 Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a few showers (.20″). High 54 Winds: S 10-15 mph Tonight: Early showers then mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy with sunny breaks along with periods of showers. High 53 Winds: E 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Few showers early with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy and cool with sunny breaks with some spot showers. High 52 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Thursday night: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low 43 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy and cool with some showers. High 53 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday night: Partial clearing. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Milder with some sun & clouds with a spot shower. High 66 Winds: NNW 5-10mph Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first weekend of May looking for some sunshine with temperatures into the lower 70s next week.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.