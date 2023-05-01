Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers, high of 54

Monday, May 1, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, May 1, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Tuesday’s Weather

Highs today will be a good 10 degrees colder than yesterday with a few showers. The unsettled weather will continue for the rest of the week.


Record Rainfall

Sunday’s rainfall was 1.42″ breaking the record of 0.65″ set in 1948. Our sister town Manchester, Maine had 6.47″ of rain. Rainfall totals from Sunday to Monday morning for New Hampshire and Maine.

5-Day Forecast May 2-5

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a few showers (.20″). High 54 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Early showers then mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cloudy with sunny breaks along with periods of showers. High 53 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Few showers early with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and cool with sunny breaks with some spot showers. High 52 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low 43 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy and cool with some showers. High 53 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partial clearing. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Milder with some sun & clouds with a spot shower. High 66 Winds: NNW 5-10mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first weekend of May looking for some sunshine with temperatures into the lower 70s next week.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts