Tuesday's weather: Cloudy and cool with spot showers, high of 65

Tuesday’s Weather

Mainly cloudy and cool today with a few spotty showers.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 20-Sept. 24

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. High 65 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday (First day of Fall): Early showers then afternoon sun and breezy. High 72 Winds: W 10-15+ mph5
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Friday: Breezy and chilly with sun & clouds. High 59 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Clear & cold. Low 42 (feel like 39) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High 65 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of Autumn will be dry with the chilly feel of fall.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers. Highs around 50…except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

