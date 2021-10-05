Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cool with some a.m. showers before clearing overnight

Tuesday’s Weather
Another cloudy & cool day with a couple of morning showers around. Tomorrow high pressure builds in with dry and milder temperatures.
Historic Weather Data for Oct. 5
Temperature: Normal – 67; Maximum: 86 (in 2007.)
Minimum: Normal – 46; low – 33 (in 1998.)
5-Day Outlook Oct. 6 – Oct. 10
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures hitting 70 on Wednesday and into the 70s by week’s end. Cooler weather for the weekend, before it warms into the 70s next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!