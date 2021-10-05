Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cool with some a.m. showers before clearing overnight

Monday, October 4, 2021

Tuesday’s Weather

Another cloudy & cool day with a couple of morning showers around. Tomorrow high pressure builds in with dry and milder temperatures.

Historic Weather Data for Oct. 5

Temperature: Normal – 67; Maximum: 86 (in 2007.)

Minimum: Normal – 46; low – 33 (in 1998.)

5-Day Outlook Oct. 6 – Oct. 10

Today: Cloudy & cool with a few morning showers High 58 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partial clearing late Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds High 71 Wind: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mainly clear Low 49 Wind: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Mainly clear Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Sunny & pleasant High 72 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 61 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures hitting 70 on Wednesday and into the 70s by week’s end. Cooler weather for the weekend, before it warms into the 70s next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

