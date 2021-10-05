Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cool with some a.m. showers before clearing overnight

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.