Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and colder with rain, high of 39

Thursday will be turning colder with a few flurries. Potential for measurable snow on Friday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Freezing rain with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except southwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.