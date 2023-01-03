Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and colder with rain, high of 39

Tuesday’s Weather

Today a cold rain in advance of a warm front with a high in the upper 30s. Tonight will be breezy with a cold rain with lows in the mid-30s but feeling like 22.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 3, 2022-Jan. 7, 2023

Today: Cloudy & colder with rain (.35″). High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Breezy with periods of rain (.25″). Low 36 (feel like 22) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, & milder with showers by evening. High 54 Winds: SSW 15-20 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with showers. Low 33 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and colder with a few flurries. High 35 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Few snow showers Low 28 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy with the potential for snow. High 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Snow tapering to flurries. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thursday will be turning colder with a few flurries. Potential for measurable snow on Friday.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Freezing rain with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except southwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

 

