Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of afternoon drizzle, high of 42

A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

