Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of afternoon drizzle, high of 42

Monday, March 25, 2024 Rick Gordon Featured News 0
Monday, March 25, 2024 Rick Gordon Featured News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

 Today will be cloudy with a chilly breeze making the high of 42 feel like it’s 35 degrees with the chance of some spotty drizzle.

weather graphic 2 24

5-Day Outlook, March 26-30

Today: Cloudy & breezy with some drizzle in spots. High 42 (feel like 35) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Breezy with periods of rain & drizzle. Low 36 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & milder with some showers. High 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Periods of showers & mild. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Periods of rain (.50″) and mild. High 52 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Periods of rain (.25″). Low 41 (feel like 34) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy with some showers and windy. High 50 (feel like 41) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Friday night: Mostly clear & breezy. Low 36 (feel like 23) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Sunny with strong gusty winds. High 50 (feel like 42) Winds: 20-30+ mph
Saturday night: Clear. Low 32 (feel like 23) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high of 55. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here

Screenshot 2024 03 12 at 9.31.14 PM

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Easter week starts dry but will turn out gloomy, damp, and mild. The outlook for Easter Sunday is some sun & clouds with a high of around 50.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

download 1 e1708912274396

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts