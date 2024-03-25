Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of afternoon drizzle, high of 42

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today will be cloudy with a chilly breeze making the high of 42 feel like it’s 35 degrees with the chance of some spotty drizzle.
5-Day Outlook, March 26-30
Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high of 55. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!