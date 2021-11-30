Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy, high of 40

Tuesday’s Weather
Today will start out bright and chilly with increasing clouds as milder air movers our way. Highs today will hit 40 with a breeze making it feel like 32. Milder temperatures tomorrow with highs in the mid-40s.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 30 – Dec. 4
Today: Increasing clouds and breezy. High 40 (feeling like 32) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday (Dec. 1): Some sun & clouds. High 45 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Cloudy, milder & breezy with a few showers High 49 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 34 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds; breezy & colder High 38 (feeling like29) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 35 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & cold Low 20 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A couple chances for some snow next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs 13 to 23. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.
