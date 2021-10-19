Tuesday’s weather: Chilly winds with a high of 59

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

The upper-level low pressure responsible for the cooler conditions will hang around today before moving out. This low will also bring snow showers to the highest summits of the White Mountains.

Yes, Snow

Mount Washington observation deck yesterday at 2:26 in the afternoon with 2.3″ of snow.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 19 – Oct. 23