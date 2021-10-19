Tuesday’s weather: Chilly winds with a high of 59

Tuesday’s Weather
The upper-level low pressure responsible for the cooler conditions will hang around today before moving out. This low will also bring snow showers to the highest summits of the White Mountains.
Yes, Snow
Mount Washington observation deck yesterday at 2:26 in the afternoon with 2.3″ of snow.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 19 – Oct. 23
Today: A chilly wind with a mix of sun & clouds High 59 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer High 70 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear & chilly Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Partly sunny & nice High 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild; showers late Low 54 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds after a morning shower High 69 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 46 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some rain possible High 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Turning more unsettled into the weekend with a possible weak coastal low that may bring showers by Saturday, followed by cooler temperatures by next Sunday.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s…except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph…except northwest 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Scattered snow showers or rain showers in the morning. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!