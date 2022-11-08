Tuesday’s Weather: Bundle up and vote, high of just 49 (feels like 40)

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry for the work week with subtropical storm Nicole’s moisture moving in Friday night into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 80 mph decrease to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.