Tuesday's Weather: Bundle up and vote, high of just 49 (feels like 40)

Today's Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Election Day will be sunny with a chilly breeze making the high of 51 degrees feel like 45. Tomorrow morning will be the coldest so far with a hard freeze with a low in the upper 20s.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 8-Nov. 12

Election Day: Sunny, breezy, & cool. High 49 (feel like 40) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mainly sunny & cool. High 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & warmer. High 64 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 45 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Veterans Day: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. High 69 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Rain (2″) is heavy at times. Low 54 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Windy with periods of rain (1″) heavy at times. High 65 Winds: S 10-15+
Saturday night: Showers early with clearing late. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry for the work week with subtropical storm Nicole’s moisture moving in Friday night into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 80 mph decrease to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.

