Tuesday’s weather: Breezy with lots of sunshine, high of 63

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits become obscured. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.