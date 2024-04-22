Tuesday’s weather: Breezy with lots of sunshine, high of 63

Monday, April 22, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, April 22, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

<

Tuesday’s Weather

Today high-pressure slides south of the area for warmer and dry conditions with highs in the low 60s with lows tonight in the low 40s.

weather graphic 2 19

5-Day Outlook, April 23-April 27

Today: Breezy & milder with lots of sunshine. High 63 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Low 43 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & breezy with some showers (.20″). High 56 Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Clearing, windy, and colder. Low 30 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Sunny, cool, and windy. High 57 Winds: NW 15-20 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cold with some frost. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mainly sunny & warmer. High 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 37 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Warm with some sun & clouds. High 67 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 47 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Protect Your Seedlings from Jack Frost

Frosty mornings will mean trouble for plants on Thursday morning & Friday morning with a low of 30. Remember early vegetation can be damaged by a frost and freeze.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The last weekend in April will feature some sun with highs in the 60s and possibly hitting 70 on Sunday and Monday.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PM

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits become obscured. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts