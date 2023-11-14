Tuesday’s weather: Breezy and partly sunny, high of 47

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

A mix of sun and clouds for today with a high of 47 but feeling like 41 another cold night with a low of 28.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 14–18

Today: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & cold. Low 28 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. High 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mainly clear & not as cold. Low 33 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny & warmer. High Near 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun & mild. High 62 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mild with showers early with rain late. Low 46 Winds S 5-15 mph
Saturday: Cooler with periods of rain. High 51 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clearing, breezy, & colder. Low 31 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Alerts

Thursday and Friday highs around 60 degrees before a coastal storm moves in on Saturday with periods of rain. It appears that the storm has the potential to bring a period of heavy rain and gusty winds from the mid-Atlantic coast to Maine late Friday into Saturday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving Day week above-normal temperatures with above-normal precipitation. Travel day Wednesday some rain with a high of 51. Thanksgiving Day morning showers afternoon clouds high of 50.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

