Tuesday’s weather: Breezy and partly sunny, high of 47

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023