Tuesday’s weather: Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds

Tuesday’s Weather
High pressure begins to build today with some sun and colder conditions but will still be breezy into the afternoon before winds die off. A light snowfall is possible tomorrow with a coating to an inch or two. The New Hampshire seacoast could see 3″.
5-Day Outlook Dec. 7 – Dec. 11
Today: Breezy and colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers (coating to an inch). High 34 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Early snow showers (coating to an inch) then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 24 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cold. High 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers & milder. High 55 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. Low 47 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A major shift is in store by this weekend as a cool and unsettled pattern yields to a warmup with some showers this weekend.
Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below
Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire (skinh.com)
- Open: Loon Mt. and Bretton Woods, Attitash Mountain Resort, Cannon Mountain, Wildcat Mountain Friday,
- December 10 – Gunstock Mountain Resort Saturday
- December 11 – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday
- December 17 – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday
- December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area
- TBD – Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Mount Sunapee Resort, Pats Peak, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Whaleback
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs around 18…except 6 to 16 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 85 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs around 20. West winds around 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!