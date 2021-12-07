Tuesday’s weather: Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

High pressure begins to build today with some sun and colder conditions but will still be breezy into the afternoon before winds die off. A light snowfall is possible tomorrow with a coating to an inch or two. The New Hampshire seacoast could see 3″.