Tuesday’s weather: Back to hot and humid

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

A warm and humid airmass builds into the region today. Heat index values may reach the mid-90s. Widely scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Weather Outlook July 6 – July 10

Today: Some sun, hot & humid; late afternoon thunderstorm High 90 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph \ Tonight: Warm & humid Low Near 70 Winds: W 5-15 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid with few thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms Low 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid with showers High 78 Winds Winds: Light & Variable Friday night: Few clouds & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Clouds with some sun and humid High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Tropical storm Elsa or its remnants is expected to track south of New England Thursday night into Friday. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Temperature : In the mid-80s.

: In the mid-80s. Winds : Southwest winds around 10 mph.

: Southwest winds around 10 mph. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Water temperature : 59 degrees.

: 59 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 09:54 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 04:03 PM . Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!