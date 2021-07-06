Tuesday’s weather: Back to hot and humid

Monday’s Weather

A warm and humid airmass builds into the region today. Heat index values may reach the mid-90s. Widely scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Weather Outlook July 6 – July 10

Today: Some sun, hot & humid; late afternoon thunderstorm High 90  Winds: WSW 10-20 mph \

Tonight: Warm & humid Low Near 70 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid with few thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms Low 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid with showers High 78 Winds Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Few clouds & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Clouds with some sun and humid High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Tropical storm Elsa or its remnants is expected to track south of New England Thursday night into Friday.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
  • UV Index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
  • Temperature: In the mid-80s.
  • Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
  • Water temperature: 59 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 09:54 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 04:03 PM .

