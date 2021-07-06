Tuesday’s weather: Back to hot and humid

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
A warm and humid airmass builds into the region today. Heat index values may reach the mid-90s. Widely scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
Weather Outlook July 6 – July 10
Today: Some sun, hot & humid; late afternoon thunderstorm High 90 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph \
Tonight: Warm & humid Low Near 70 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid with few thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms Low 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid with showers High 78 Winds Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Few clouds & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Clouds with some sun and humid High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Tropical storm Elsa or its remnants is expected to track south of New England Thursday night into Friday.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
- Temperature: In the mid-80s.
- Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
- Water temperature: 59 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 09:54 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 04:03 PM .
