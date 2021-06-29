Tuesday’s weather: Another scorcher for the record books

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
Yesterday’s high of 97 in Manchester broke the record of 96 in 1941. Today’s record of 95 from 1933 will be broken as we hit 96. Oppressive to dangerous heat indices continue through tomorrow as our second heatwave continues. The heatwave breaks on Thursday with more cloud cover, but it will still be quite humid.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 11 AM Tuesday until 7 PM Wednesday
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.
* WHEN…oday from 11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Weather Outlook June 29 – July 3
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Hazy sun & humid.
- UV Index: Very High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
- Temperature: In the mid-80s.
- Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 58 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 03:12 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!