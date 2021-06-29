Tuesday’s weather: Another scorcher for the record books

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Yesterday’s high of 97 in Manchester broke the record of 96 in 1941. Today’s record of 95 from 1933 will be broken as we hit 96. Oppressive to dangerous heat indices continue through tomorrow as our second heatwave continues. The heatwave breaks on Thursday with more cloud cover, but it will still be quite humid.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 11 AM Tuesday until 7 PM Wednesday

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

* WHEN…oday from 11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Weather Outlook June 29 – July 3

Today: Hazy, very hot, and humid; spot afternoon thunderstorm High 96, but feeling like 101 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tonight: Hazy, very warm & humid Low 75 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Hazy, hot & humid; afternoon thunderstorms High 94, but feeling like 102 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds, warm and humid Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds; humid with thunderstorms; thunderstorms can be strong, perhaps severe High 84 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms, but still humid Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with showers and thunderstorms High 73 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Some clouds and turning less humid Low 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday: Lots of clouds and a brief shower High 69 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Wet conditions are likely on Thursday and Friday with locally heavy rain possible. Temperatures trend cooler than average as we move into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Hazy sun & humid.

: Hazy sun & humid. UV Index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Temperature : In the mid-80s.

: In the mid-80s. Winds : West winds 5 to 10 mph.

: West winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 58 degrees.

: 58 degrees. Rip Current Risk: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 03:12 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!